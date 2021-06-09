Farm Bureau hosting meeting
post-pandemic lock down
FORT GAY — The Wayne County Farm Bureau will host its first meeting since the COVID-19 shut down Sunday, June 13th at 1 p.m., at Greenbrier Farms.
The farm is located at 1273 Greenbrier Ck Rd, Fort Gay and is owned by Bill Stewart.
The Bureau requests those that plan to attend call 304-272-6422 so a buffet picnic lunch can be properly planned. Also for anyone needing directions.
Guests are welcome and it is requested that attendees bring a folding chair if possible.
Wayne Co. Dem. committee looking for members
WAYNE — The Wayne County Democrat Executive Committee is looking for two new members from the Union District only.
Requirements are one male and one female.
The committee is also in need of a county wide communications person.
These positions need to be filled at the June 27, 2021, Committee meeting.
Please address inquiries to Wayne County Democrat Executive Committee, P.O. Box 156, Fort Gay, WV 25514.
Kenova church preschool now enrolling
KENOVA — Kenova United Methodist Church Preschool (The Training Station) is enrolling for the fall 2021 session.
Located at Kenova United Methodist Church, 503 15th St., the program is designed to meet the needs of each individual child. The goal is to motivate and prepare children so their first year in public school will be an easy adjustment.
The Training Station has classes for ages 2, 3 and 4.
For more information, visit www.kenovaumc.com and look for the Training Station — Preschool tab or call the church office at 304-453-1112.
Huntington Museum of Art raising funds
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art is raising funds for the 2021 Open Door Membership Campaign, which is chaired by Dr. Peter Chirico. The goal of the campaign is to raise $335,000, which represents a significant portion of the funds HMA needs in Fiscal Year 2021 to support the operating budget.
The campaign continues through June 30. Memberships start at $25 per year.
Amount raised through June 3, 2021: $294,024 or about 88% of the goal.
To support the Open Door Membership Campaign, call HMA Development Officer Rebecca Stephens at 304-529-2701, ext. 327, or visit www.hmoa.org. HMA is fully accessible.