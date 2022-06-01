HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Independent Supermarket Petting Farm is returning for its 31st year and will be at Lavalette Foodfair on Satuday, June 3.
The petting farm is free with any item purchased at a participating supermarket and will be open from noon to 7 p.m. daily, rain or shine.
This attraction, owned by the Great American Entertainment Company, claims to have been attended by more than 1 million West Virginians as one of the most visited attractions in state history.
This traveling petting farm brings its animals to communities, traveling from store to store for visitors to pet, feed and enjoy the creatures.
Cabell Library book sale set for this weekend
HUNTINGTON — The Friends of the Cabell County Public Library will conduct a used book sale Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4, at the downtown library at 455 9th St. The sale will open at 10 a.m. and continue to 4 p.m. each day.
The sale on the fourth floor of the library will include gently used adult fiction and non-fiction titles, books for children and young adults, DVDs and video tapes, CDs, LPs and old 78 records, records, audio books and magazines.
For more information on the book sale or Friends membership, call the library at 304-528-5700 or log on to www.cabell.lib.wv.us.
Capito announces June mobile office locations
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) has announced new mobile office dates and locations during the month June.
Members of Capito’s staff will be available to provide constituents one-on-one assistance with casework and other issues they may be experiencing with federal agencies. Appointments are not required but are encouraged, and they can be made by visiting Senator Capito’s mobile office page on her website.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday, June 13: Wayne Public Library, 325 Keyser St., Wayne.