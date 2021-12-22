Postal services to close for Christmas, New Years
Post Office locations nationwide will be closed on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25 and New Year’s Day, Saturday, Jan. 1.
All Post Office locations will be open, and regular mail delivery will resume, on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, and Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
Some Post Office locations may have limited hours on Friday, Dec. 24.
There are currently no plans for limited hours on New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31. Customers are advised to always check with their local Post Office for hours of operation.
Blue collection boxes with final collection times before noon will not be affected by an early closing Dec. 24.
If a box has a final collection time after noon, its mail may be picked up earlier. For mail pickup on Dec. 24, customers are asked to either put their mail into blue collection boxes by noon, regardless of the final collection times posted on the box, or take their items to a local Post Office location. Blue collection boxes are not serviced on Sundays.
Find USPS locations and hours at tools.usps.com.
Old Docks Creek Cemetery seeks mowing donations
KENOVA — Anyone who still needs to make an end-of-year charitable donation is asked to consider a donation to the Old Docks Creek Cemetery Mowing Fund, a nonprofit corporation.
The cemetery board says this summer’s mowing season has depleted their mowing fund, and February’s ice storm caused significant tree damage at the cemetery, resulting in additional unexpected and significant cleanup costs.
Donations, which are tax-deductible, may be sent to Kelli Ferguson, treasurer, at 2106 Booth Road, Kenova, WV 25530. Checks should be made out to “Old Docks Creek Mowing Fund.”
WV Humanities Council offering grants
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Humanities Council is offering grants ranging from $1,500 or less up to $20,000.The council is especially interested in projects that address civic engagement and civics education, it said in a news release.
The deadline is Feb. 1. The categories are major grants, up to $20,000 awarded twice a year; fellowships of $3,000 awarded annually for scholarly research projects; and minigrants, $1,500 or less awarded four times a year.
Major grants are for public programs that may include lectures, school projects, symposia, panel discussions and other events. Eligible fellowship projects include history, theory and criticism of the arts; ethics; history; and other topics.
Minigrants support small projects, single events, lectures, small museum exhibits and other work. Minigrant deadlines are Feb. 1, April 1, June 1 and Oct. 1.
More information is available at www.wvhumanities.org.
ArenaCross returns to Mountain Health Arena
HUNTINGTON — Tri-State ArenaCross is back in action at Mountain Health Arena on Feb. 11-12, 2022.
Tickets for a one-day pass are $31 for adults, $21 for children and $28.40 for members of the military. Two-day passes are $47 for adults or $35 for children. Seats are all general admission and are on sale now at the Mountain Health Arena Box Office and www.ticketmaster.com.
More details about tickets and the event can be found at www.mountainhealtharena.com.