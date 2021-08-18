WV State Police to conduct sobriety checkpoint
HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint from 6 p.m. to midnight Thursday, Aug. 19, on U.S. 60 near the 29th Street exit of Interstate 64. An alternate checkpoint site has been designated as 3rd Avenue near 20th Street in Huntington.
The focus of the checkpoint is driving under the influence (DUI) enforcement. Other enforcement activities may be conducted, with police focusing on reckless driving, speeding and seat belt violations.
The West Virginia State Police encourages the public to use the State Police *SP (*77) system to report drunk drivers, reckless driving, stranded motorists and criminal violations. By dialing *SP on a hands-free cellular device, motorists can contact the nearest State Police detachment.
C-K Alumni Band presents concert on Saturday
CEREDO — The Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band, under the direction of Bill Galloway, will offer big band music and the melodies of the 1920s, ‘30s and ‘40s at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, in the Jeremy Shoemaker Amphitheater at the Paul T. Billups Park in Ceredo, adjacent to the C-K Middle School.
Parking and admission are free. Spectators should bring a lawn chair.