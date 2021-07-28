2 jailed on felony charges over the weekend
BARBOURSVILLE — Two people were jailed on felony charges since Saturday, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Zachary Michael Black, 31, was jailed at 3:40 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Black with domestic battery and strangulation. His bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety.
Jonathan William Caudill, 35, was jailed at 2:50 a.m. Sunday. Caudill was charged with being a fugitive from justice. No bond was set.
GHPR meeting set for July 28
HUNTINGTON — The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District will hold its monthly meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, in the Ritter Park Rose Garden’s Room With A View. The public is invited to attend.
Prestera Center opening set for Aug. 6
WAYNE — A ribbon cutting and dedication of the new Prestera Center at the Wayne location is set for Friday, Aug. 6 from 1-2 p.m.
The location, 203 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV 25570, will offer the ribbon cutting at 1:15 and offer light snacks.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet staff and tour offices.
74th Hatten Reunion set for Aug. 1
The 74th annual Hatten Reunion will be held Sunday, August 1st at the Ceredo-Kenova Elementary School. Family and friends are welcome.
Please bring food items for your family and one guest. Registration starts at 11a.m. Buffet style dining will start at 1p.m.
For more information, contact Theresa Hatten Jackson at 606-928-8312.
Wayne County Fair set for Aug. 3-7
The annual Wayne County Fair is returning this year and will be held at Camden Park. The fair is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Aug. 3, and will last until Saturday, Aug. 7.
Different events will take place each day, with highlights including opening ceremonies at 5 p.m. Aug. 3 and a livestock show at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5.
There will be live music each evening of the fair, featuring genres such as bluegrass, gospel, country and alternative. An open mic challenge will be available Tuesday evening.
Trick-or-treat set in Cabell County
HUNTINGTON — Trick-or-treat in Cabell County this year will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
According to Milton’s city clerk’s office, Milton’s trick-or-treat times will be the same as the county’s. The city conducted a poll and that time received the most votes.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams announced Thursday that trick-or-treat in the city of Huntington will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.
Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum said his city’s times have yet to be determined.