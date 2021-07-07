Event to honor retiring PES teacher set for July 10
PRICHARD — To honor a retiring Prichard Elementary School teacher, the school is hosting a Walk to Bike Color Run/Walk 5K.
The event, set for 8:30 a.m., July 10 throughout the Greater Prichard Community, is to honor Brenda Hatten.
Prices of participation in the event will be $5 for all ages, and all participants are asked to wear white. The race will begin in front of the school.
All money collected will be used to purchase new bicycles for the school bike club.
Guyan Conservation District group to meet
CEREDO — The Guyan Conservation District in cooperation with USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will host a local work group meeting to discuss conservation programs for 2021-22 and provide guidance for the Focused Conservation Approach (FCA), and the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP).
The meeting is set for Thursday, July 15 at 10:00 a.m. at Mitch Stadium picnic shelter, 600 Poplar Street, Ceredo, West Virginia.
The local work group includes representatives from cooperating federal, state and local conservation organizations and is open to all farmers, agricultural producers and forest owners/managers.
For more information contact Powell at 304-697-6033.
If you need an accommodation to participate in this activity or event, please contact Nan Kimble at 304-284-7546, or by e-mail at NRCS.WVStateOffice@usda.gov.
Tea party tickets on sale for July 17
HUNTINGTON — A Princesses in Oz Tea Party is offered at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Ritter Park Rose Garden Room with a View.
There are limited spots available; get tickets ($20) at www.ghprd.org.