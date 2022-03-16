Deadline nears for help with home heating bills
CHARLESTON — West Virginia residents have until March 18 to apply for help paying their home heating bills.
To be eligible, households have to meet program guidelines, which take into account income, household size and responsibility for paying the heating bill. Social Security and veterans income will be excluded for the current application period.
Department of Health and Human Resources workers can help if there is a heating emergency, the agency said.
Applications are available online at www.wvpath.org or at the local DHHR offices, Community Action Agencies or senior centers operated by an Area Agency on Aging. The completed application must be returned to the DHHR office in the applicant’s county of residence.
Officials to speak at eighborhood meeting
HUNTINGTON — The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 21, at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road in Huntington, behind the former Camden Road United Bank building.
Mayor Steve Williams will introduce Westmoreland resident and newly appointed Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller and Karl Colder, Huntington police chief. The mayor and chiefs will present their vision and plans for each department and provide an update on the new Westmoreland fire station.
Other invited guests include representatives from the West Virginia Legislature, Wayne County Commission, members of Huntington City Council and administration.
Call President Cindy Whitt Chandler 304-544-1467.
Mom & Son Prom to take place on March 19
HUNTINGTON — The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District will host a “Roaring Twenties” Mom & Son Prom in the Grand Ballroom of the DoubleTree Hotel on Saturday, March 19, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Guests will enjoy an evening filled with dancing to the music of DJ Chad Midkiff of DCM Pro Events. Sweet treats will include fruit, cookies, cupcakes and a chocolate fountain.
A photo booth will be on hand to help guests commemorate the evening with personalized event photos. At the end of the evening, each mom will receive a rose.
Tickets are $30 per couple and can be purchased at https://ghprd.ticketspice.com/mom-son-prom-2022.
HD seeking star student nominations
HUNTINGTON — Do you know of an outstanding high school senior who is graduating this year?
The Herald-Dispatch is seeking submissions for its 2022 Tri-State Star Students. Tell us in 25 words or less about the graduate’s accomplishments, including academic, sports and artistic achievements; leadership roles; community service; and other talents.
Chosen students will be profiled in a special graduation section in The Herald-Dispatch in May.
Mail your submission to Herald-Dispatch Star Students, P.O. Box 2017, Huntington, WV 25720.
You can submit an electronic form by going to www.heralddispatch.com. Click Menu at the top of the page, then click “Nominate a top graduating senior.”
Submissions must be received by Friday, April 1.
Questions? Call Night City Editor Nicole Fields at 304-526-2753 or email nfields@hdmediallc.com.