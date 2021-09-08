HUNTINGTON — The Autumn 2021 Life Writing Class on Zoom led by book editor and author John Patrick Grace will start one week later than previously announced. The class will launch Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m., and run for 10 straight weeks.
The class, which has been offered multiple times each year since 2001, affords participants the chance to work with a seasoned editor on autobiography, memoir, how-to books, collections of true-life short stories and also fiction (novels and short stories) based on real-life characters or events.
More than 65 books have been published by LWC alumni.
The enrollment fee is $195 (or $175 for returning students). For more information or to enroll, contact Grace at 304-617-1292 or email him at publishersplace@gmail.com.
Rummage, hot dog sale set for Sept. 21
HUNTINGTON — The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will hold a one-day rummage and hot dog sale Friday, Sept. 21. The rummage sale will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A $5 bag lunch of two hots dogs, chips and homemade dessert is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For to-go orders, call Marlene Thacker at 304-360-9823.
Public safety protocols will be observed.
Proceeds from the sale will go toward the charitable activities of the club, including two annual college scholarships for Spring Valley High School seniors.