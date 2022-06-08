Old Docks Creek Cemetery thanks public
Board members for the Old Docks Creek Cemetery are thanking the public for making the place look nice, and reminding of upcoming important information.
“It was good to see so many out decorating gravesites at Old Docks Creek Cemetery on Memorial Day weekend,” Debbie Holback said. “The cemetery looks beautiful!”
Any ground decorations on gravesite must be removed by June 10 for mowing to resume.
Board members collected donations to keep the cemetery mowed and maintained throughout the year over the weekend.
“We want to thank all those who donated; we are dependent on your contributions,” Hoback said. “Donations are down this year, but costs continue to rise.”
Donations are still being accepted. Checks should be made out to Old Docks Creek Mowing Fund and mailed to Old Docks Creek Cemetery — Kelli Ferguson, Treasurer at 2106 Booth Road; Kenova, WV 25530.
Antique auto show set for June 11 in Ceredo
CEREDO — The Huntington Region AACA will present the 21st annual Ceredo Antique Auto Show on June 11 at the Ceredo Plaza on U.S. 60.
Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be dash plaques, door prizes, trophies and a grand prize of $100.
Registration is $10. For more information, call 304-412-8018.
Capito sets mobile office hours
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) has announced new mobile office dates and locations during the month June.
Members of Capito’s staff will be available to provide constituents one-on-one assistance with casework and other issues they may be experiencing with federal agencies. Appointments are not required but are encouraged, and they can be made by visiting Senator Capito’s mobile office page on her website.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday, June 13: Wayne Public Library, 325 Keyser St., Wayne.
Woman’s Club to host rummage, hot dog sale
HUNTINGTON — The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will hold the Summer Rummage and Hot Dog Sale on Friday, June 24, at the clubhouse located at 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, behind the former Camden Road United Bank building.
The rummage sale will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. A bagged lunch of two hot dogs, chips and dessert will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For advance hot dog orders, contact Marlene Thacker at 304-360-9823.
Museum of Art raising funds for 2022 ODMC goal
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art is raising funds for the 2022 Open Door Membership Campaign, which is chaired by Dr. Peter Chirico. The goal of the campaign is to raise $335,000, which represents a significant portion of the funds HMA needs in Fiscal Year 2022 to support the operating budget.
The campaign continues through June 30. Memberships start at $25 per year.
Amount raised through May 31, 2022: $303,705 or about 91% of the goal.
To support the Open Door Membership Campaign, call HMA Development Director Jennifer Wheeler at 304-529-2701, ext. 306, or visit www.hmoa.org. HMA is fully accessible.