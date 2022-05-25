Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Park District to meet at St. Cloud Commons on May 25

HUNTINGTON — The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District will hold its monthly meeting for May at St. Cloud Commons, 1701 Jackson Ave. in Huntington.

The meeting will be 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 25. The meeting is open to the public.

Democrats to meet Thursday

The Wayne County Democrat Executive Committee will meet on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at the Wayne County Courthouse.

Recent election results will be discussed.

