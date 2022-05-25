Community News in Brief Wayne County News May 25, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Park District to meet at St. Cloud Commons on May 25HUNTINGTON — The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District will hold its monthly meeting for May at St. Cloud Commons, 1701 Jackson Ave. in Huntington.The meeting will be 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 25. The meeting is open to the public.Democrats to meet ThursdayThe Wayne County Democrat Executive Committee will meet on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at the Wayne County Courthouse.Recent election results will be discussed. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJAMES DOUGLAS GILKERSON II "BUB"Ribbon cutting officially opens Trailhead Brewing Co. Grill & Bar at Rustic RavinesBRANDON RAY RUNNIONGenoa man to face additional charges in home invasionChildren's museum location announced in Huntington's West EndTHS track nets multiple state qualifiersThompson wins GOP nomination for Wayne County CommissionNancy Carol ChadwickThree BOE members re-elected in Wayne CountyNCAA making some significant changes Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Rose Mary McReynolds Aaron McComas Elizabeth Thompson Mathis Connie Marie Browning Jones Charles Edward Blankenship John D. Webb Robert Travis Carter Della Vanover Robert Jarrell Adkins Nancy Carol Chadwick