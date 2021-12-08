Community News in Brief Wayne County News Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Dec 8, 2021 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WV State Police to conduct sobriety checkpointHUNTINGTON — The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint from 6 p.m. to midnight Thursday, Dec. 9, on U.S. 60 near the 29th Street exit of Interstate 64.An alternate checkpoint site has been designated as 3rd Avenue near 20th Street in Huntington.The focus of the checkpoint is driving under the influence (DUI) enforcement.Other enforcement activities may be conducted, with police focusing on reckless driving, speeding and seat belt violations.The West Virginia State Police encourages the public to use the State Police *SP (*77) system to report drunk drivers, reckless driving, stranded motorists and criminal violations.By dialing *SP on a hands-free cellular device, motorists can contact the nearest State Police detachment.1940s Christmas musical event to be held Dec. 12HUNTINGTON — First United Methodist Church, 1124 5th Ave. in Huntington, will host “A 1940s Christmas Homecoming” dessert theater event at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.Admission will be by donation. All proceeds will benefit the music programs of the church.This “big band Christmas” event will feature Scott Jarrell; Hillary Harold; Steve Hensley; Scott Sears; Jim, Charlee and Drew Adkins; and the sanctuary choir.For more information, call 304-522-0357.Original Toughman Contest coming to HuntingtonHUNTINGTON — It’s back. The Original Toughman Contest will be held at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington for two days, Friday and Saturday, Jan. 7-8, 2022.Tickets are on sale now. Prices range from $30 to $60 and include a $5 facility fee.They can be purchased online through www.ticketmaster.com or at the Mountain Health Arena box office beginning Monday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.For more information or to enter as a fighter or ring girl, visit www.wvtoughman.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Follow Nikki Dotson Merritt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCriminal charges dismissed against Wayne BOE bus garage employee, but not before his deathMan arrested after homeowners find him under porch with loaded rifleFort Gay holiday decorations stolenJames "Lee" Reeves of WayneChristmas lights display coming to Ritter ParkCommission clarifies rumors regarding trails in Rich Creek areaPolice Blotter: Four booked at Western Regional Jail since Nov. 22Wayne Walmart launches online grocery pick-upAustin’s in Ceredo wins national awardWHS's Hodge signs with West Virginia Wesleyan Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Harmon Kenneth Riggs of Genoa William T. Salmons of Maryville, Ohio Patty Jo Davis of Wayne Carolyn Jean Jackson of Huntington Scottie Trent Perry of Dunlow Dorothy Louise Lycans Cronan of Huntington Keith Brian Clark of East Lynn Robert Lee "Bob" Napier of Huntington Nina Ferguson of Seville, Ohio Carl Emerson Wilson of Fuquay-Varina, N.C.