WV State Police to conduct sobriety checkpoint

HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint from 6 p.m. to midnight Thursday, Dec. 9, on U.S. 60 near the 29th Street exit of Interstate 64.

An alternate checkpoint site has been designated as 3rd Avenue near 20th Street in Huntington.

The focus of the checkpoint is driving under the influence (DUI) enforcement.

Other enforcement activities may be conducted, with police focusing on reckless driving, speeding and seat belt violations.

The West Virginia State Police encourages the public to use the State Police *SP (*77) system to report drunk drivers, reckless driving, stranded motorists and criminal violations.

By dialing *SP on a hands-free cellular device, motorists can contact the nearest State Police detachment.

1940s Christmas musical event to be held Dec. 12

HUNTINGTON — First United Methodist Church, 1124 5th Ave. in Huntington, will host “A 1940s Christmas Homecoming” dessert theater event at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.

Admission will be by donation. All proceeds will benefit the music programs of the church.

This “big band Christmas” event will feature Scott Jarrell; Hillary Harold; Steve Hensley; Scott Sears; Jim, Charlee and Drew Adkins; and the sanctuary choir.

For more information, call 304-522-0357.

Original Toughman Contest coming to Huntington

HUNTINGTON — It’s back. The Original Toughman Contest will be held at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington for two days, Friday and Saturday, Jan. 7-8, 2022.

Tickets are on sale now. Prices range from $30 to $60 and include a $5 facility fee.

They can be purchased online through www.ticketmaster.com or at the Mountain Health Arena box office beginning Monday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information or to enter as a fighter or ring girl, visit www.wvtoughman.com.

