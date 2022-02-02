Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Parents and children alike can dance the night away at two upcoming events from the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District.

The GHPRD is hosting a Father-Daughter Valentine Dance Feb. 12 and a Mother-Son Prom March 19. Both events will take place from 6-9 p.m. at the Grand Ballroom at the Doubletree Hotel in Huntington.

Both dances will give families a chance to enjoy music, eat sweet treats and use a fun photo booth to commemorate the evening.

The father-daughter event is Valentine’s Day themed, and will end with each daughter receiving a rose. The mother-son event is themed “roaring ‘20s” and will have each mom leaving with a rose.

Tickets for both events cost $30 per couple and can be found at the GHPRD website.

The GHPRD is also hosting Galentine’s Day Brunch on Sunday, Feb. 13, for women who want to spend the holiday together.

The event will take place at St. Cloud Commons Lodge and will offer a waffle bar, mimosas, games and more for participants.

According the GHPRD Facebook, the Galantine’s Day Brunch has sold out and no more tickets will be available.

More information on these events and more can be found at www.ghprd.org.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.

