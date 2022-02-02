Community welcomed to dad-daughter, mom-son dances By SARAH INGRAM singram@hdmediallc.com Sarah Ingram Author email Feb 2, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 2 Buy Now The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District hosts its annual Father Daughter Valentine’s Dance on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at DoubleTree by Hilton in Huntington. Photos by Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch Buy Now The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District hosts its annual Father Daughter Valentine’s Dance on Saturday at DoubleTree by Hilton in Huntington. Sholten Singer | HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HUNTINGTON — Parents and children alike can dance the night away at two upcoming events from the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District.The GHPRD is hosting a Father-Daughter Valentine Dance Feb. 12 and a Mother-Son Prom March 19. Both events will take place from 6-9 p.m. at the Grand Ballroom at the Doubletree Hotel in Huntington.Both dances will give families a chance to enjoy music, eat sweet treats and use a fun photo booth to commemorate the evening.The father-daughter event is Valentine’s Day themed, and will end with each daughter receiving a rose. The mother-son event is themed “roaring ‘20s” and will have each mom leaving with a rose.Tickets for both events cost $30 per couple and can be found at the GHPRD website.The GHPRD is also hosting Galentine’s Day Brunch on Sunday, Feb. 13, for women who want to spend the holiday together.The event will take place at St. Cloud Commons Lodge and will offer a waffle bar, mimosas, games and more for participants.According the GHPRD Facebook, the Galantine’s Day Brunch has sold out and no more tickets will be available.More information on these events and more can be found at www.ghprd.org. Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sarah Ingram Author email Follow Sarah Ingram Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCrum steps down as Tolsia football coachDoug Reynolds announces bid for Wayne County CommissionTHS wins $750 in annual PSA contestCHRISTINA WHITEHAYLEY JO ANN HENSELY GARMENWILLIAM A. HOLLANDJOHN CHARLES PERRYGLENVILLE WAYNE PERRYJACKIE LEE FERGUSON "JACK"Election Watch 2022: Campaign filings Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries HAYLEY JO ANN HENSELY GARMEN JOHN CHARLES PERRY CHRISTINA WHITE JAMES M. DANIELS GLENVILLE WAYNE PERRY APRIL DAWN PRATER ESTEP JACKIE LEE FERGUSON "JACK" WILLIAM A. HOLLAND RICHARD KORIN NORMA GAY SCARBERRY