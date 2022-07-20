WAYNE — Steele Merritt spent the first 10 months of his life at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
On Sunday, he came home.
Updated: July 20, 2022 @ 2:05 am
Born Sept. 28, 2021, to Seth and Jennifer Merritt, of Wayne, baby Steele suffered heart complications after birth that resulted in a portion of his heart dying.
He had to stay in Cincinnati, with his parents taking rotating turns on staying with him and caring for their other three children.
Steele underwent two open-heart surgeries, and after seven months in the hospital, he received a new heart and was on his way to recovery.
The family spent another few months in the Ronald McDonald House through the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, and Seth and Jennifer were able to bring their little boy home Sunday, July 17.
As the family returned home, Wayne County friends and family greeted the Merritts with signs and balloons welcoming baby Steele back to the community that has been waiting for his arrival since his birth.
“Wayne is a great place to raise a family and for our kids to grow up, and today just goes to show that,” Seth Merritt said. “We are happy to be back where we belong.”
Jennifer Merritt said it felt good to be home surrounded by such a supportive community.
“We are so thankful and blessed to live in a community that cares so deeply for the people who live here,” Jennifer Merritt said. “We are so glad to be back in Wayne County.”
Arlene Maynard welcomed Steele, her 11th grandchild, home Sunday on her 58th birthday.
Family friend Brenda Sue Napier described Maynard as a woman who lives for her grandchildren and said while Maynard is currently battling cancer, she has fought to stay alive to see Steele come home.
When asked if there is anything she wants Steele to know as he grows up in the loving community, Maynard said, “He’s a miracle.”
Steele’s aunt, Kari Runyon, said even from Cincinnati, the family could feel how much the Wayne community loved and cared for Steele and his family.
Runyon said seeing the community come out to welcome him home made her emotional, and she is grateful for everyone who came out or had supported the family in different ways over the past 10 months.
“He’s so loved, and he’s so special to this community,” she said.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
