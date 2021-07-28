Representatives from the Natural Resources Conservation Service spoke with Wayne County locals during a seminar to help determine what the area’s most prominent needs are as well as projects that could be planned to help the county in the future.
District conservationist for Guyan Conservation District Corine Powell said the meeting in Ceredo was to brainstorm possible projects and give community members a chance to voice concerns for the area.
She added that it was productive in pointing out some key concerns, such as deer population, water quality and soil health.
West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt attended the meeting and discussed how some other parts of West Virginia are also dealing similar problems as Wayne County.
For example, Leonhardt mentioned how other counties may have a deer meat processing building and will allow for farmers to kill deer eating their crops and bring them to the processor.
Leonhardt said with all of the deer in Wayne County, it may be a good idea to look into the process of creating a place where deer meat can be processed or adding the service to other butcher shops.
Leonhardt also said agriculture is one of West Virginia’s best assets because it is good for the people, the economy and the environment.
“It’s good health for the citizen because we’re eating safer food, less transportation, less chance of it getting infected and it’s fresher so we got more nutrients,” he said.
“It’s good health for the economy because the dollars stay in west Virginia. And it’s good health for the environment, like with the conservation practices that we’re doing now so growing here in West Virginia is good for the environment and if we’re not using all that transportation cost, think about all the fossil fuel reduction instead of bringing from California all the way over here.”
While Powell spoke to many community members involved with the NRCS agency, she said the agency is willing to work with anyone who needs assistance in conservation.
“If we can have some people identify problems and specific areas where those problems are happening, we can develop a project and work with anyone,” she said. “We’re like one of the best kept secrets because if you find one of us you find a whole slew of people to talk to who can help.”
Powell said having people with different skill sets linked to their agency, so locals seeking assistance in any form of conservation with their farms could be connected to astronomers, biologists, agronomists and more to make their farms more successful.
Powell said the NRCS picks projects every year to focus on, so determining possible projects can help to see what direction Wayne County locals are moving toward. Though a direct decision was not made, Powell said anyone with a project idea is welcome to reach out.
Powell said they hope to have more public meetings throughout Wayne County to hear more of the concerns from locals, but more information can be found on the West Virginia NRCS website or by calling 304-697-6033.