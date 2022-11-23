Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reminds consumers to use caution, shop wisely and protect their personal information as the holiday shopping season accelerates with Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

“Whether you choose to physically go to stores or shop online, always remember the holiday season also brings out seasonal scams,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Scammers take advantage of increased consumer activity during the holidays, and every transaction is an opportunity for a fraudster to steal your money or identity. Don’t let buying gifts result in personal information ending up in the wrong hands.”

