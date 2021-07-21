WAYNE — An agreement stating the Wayne County Commission will work with the West Virginia Conservation Agency to clean up waterways in the county was outlined during a meeting Monday.
The commission met with Wayne County locals Jason Ekers and Bill Stewart in person and spoke with watershed program manager Judith Lyons over the phone to establish the contract.
Lyons explained that the commission would be signing on to a master contract stating the two organizations could work together to identify and complete waterway cleanup projects around the county. She explained this contract would not be a guarantee that any project would happen, as each project will require its own contract.
The commission’s responsibility would be to identify property owners on project locations as well as acquiring land rights and releases from owners. Commission may also be required to fund some projects upfront, but can be later reimbursed by the Conservation Agency.
Commissioner Robert Thompson said becoming “the bad guy” is a worry when it comes to cleanup projects, especially if not be completed due to lack of funding.
Lyons clarified projects would not be announced until funded, eliminating that worry.
“We found that by coordinating our efforts together that we can work together with what you can offer and what we can offer to get projects done,” Lyons said. “It would be futile to go out there and promise to do this or that because we need money. So, before we get into something, we know where we can get the money from and if it’s from this agency, we will get the money appropriated for that.”
Commissioners did not officially approve the motion to join into the contract, but are leaning favorably into joining and will make a decision at a future meeting.
In other business, the regularly scheduled meeting set for July 26 has been cancelled due to a state audit meeting. Additionally, the Wayne Courthouse elevator will be under maintenance July 28-30 and will be unavailable for visitors and staff.
The Wayne County Commission will meet again Thursday, Aug. 5 at 3 p.m.