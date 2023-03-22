Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WAYNE — Opportunities continue to expand for Wayne County students as the Board of Education approved new emergency medical training and cosmetology courses during its last board meeting.

During the March 14 meeting, the board approved the new Emergency Medical Training courses through the district’s Jumpstart Program, a partnership with Mountwest Community and Technical College.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

Recommended for you