WAYNE — Opportunities continue to expand for Wayne County students as the Board of Education approved new emergency medical training and cosmetology courses during its last board meeting.
During the March 14 meeting, the board approved the new Emergency Medical Training courses through the district’s Jumpstart Program, a partnership with Mountwest Community and Technical College.
“What’s nice about the opportunity to take it through the Jumpstart Program is it’ll be available to the students from all three high schools,” Superintendent Todd Alexander said. “And we have heard from our first responders here in the county, the board has heard from the first responders, that it is sorely needed, there’s a shortage. And there’s not only a shortage here, but throughout the state, so hopefully this program will help fill some of those needs.”
The Jumpstart program allows students to get high school and college credit for some classes, and the EMT course could begin as soon as the 2023-24 school year, Alexander said.
For cosmetology, the district is partnering with Smith Academy of Salon Professionals, or SASPro, in Lavalette, to offer courses to high school juniors and seniors.
Students will spend the school year completing book work and will work in the salon during summers for hands-on experience, and they would graduate with 600 hours towards their cosmetology certification.
“The students would be able to virtually do 240 hours towards their cosmetology certification during their junior and senior years, and the Smith Academy of Salon Professionals would provide that virtual course work,” Alexander said. “Then they would provide a summer program that would be offered at the Lavalette campus for students to come in and get the hands-on experience.”
Alexander said there is still some work to do for the program, but tentatively, the program would have limited availability for students who plan to complete the certification after graduation, who would be able to handle the virtual coursework and would be able to provide their own transportation to the salon in the summer.
The cosmetology courses could be available as soon as this summer.
In other business:
Alexander said he met with contractors regarding scheduling construction for the new auxiliary gym at Tolsia High School. The project is expected to take three-to-four months and will likely be completed before the new school year, he said.
HVAC updates, window replacements and other construction projects throughout the county are upcoming.
The Teacher and Service Personnel of the Year will be recognized during a special ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Wayne United Methodist Church, located at 615 Cleveland St. in Wayne, across from the Wayne County Courthouse.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the Board of Education Office in Wayne.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.