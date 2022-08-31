Cosmetology salon seeks wig donations for cancer patients Wayne County News Aug 31, 2022 21 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. The Cosmetology Salon at Ashland Community and Technical College is seeking donations of wigs to support its Stepping Stones program. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ASHLAND — As the fall semester begins, the Cosmetology Salon at Ashland Community and Technical College is seeking donations of wigs to support its Stepping Stones program.Through Stepping Stones, the salon accepts wig donations for local cancer patients.These wigs are washed and styled by ACTC cosmetology students and given to the patient free of charge.“Our Stepping Stones program is important to our community because it gives access to something that is so precious to people, their hair,” says Mourine Smith, cosmetology program coordinator.“Most cancer patients struggle with the loss of their hair and having this program gives them the opportunity to feel somewhat better about themselves at no cost.”The program was launched in 2002 by former cosmetology program coordinator Patti Banfield.Wigs can be dropped off at the salon, located on the College Drive Campus at the corner of Oakview Road and Ramey Street.Monetary donations can be given by contacting ACTC’s Foundation at as_foundation@kctcs.edu. Gift-in-kind tax forms are also available through the Foundation office. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGabby's 152 Tortilla Street opens in LavaletteBeulah Adkins BaisdenWayne Library awarded West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History grantSamuel Leopold MaynardFor an evening, 4th Avenue will be Cruise Avenue once againTickets on sale for Healing Appalachia concert, featuring Tyler ChildersWayne athletes of all ages recognized at annual Meet the Pioneers eventAngela Williamson RatcliffSpring Valley kicks off fall with Meet the TimberwolvesDeloris Jean Gilkerson Jarrell Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Kenneth David Narramore Vester Patrick Napier Samuel Leopold Maynard Linda Kay Gilkerson Vester Patrick Napier Samuel Leopold Maynard Linda Lee Finley Beulah Adkins Baisden Wanda Louise Adkins Hester Maxine Murphy