The Cosmetology Salon at Ashland Community and Technical College is seeking donations of wigs to support its Stepping Stones program.

 Submitted photo

ASHLAND — As the fall semester begins, the Cosmetology Salon at Ashland Community and Technical College is seeking donations of wigs to support its Stepping Stones program.

Through Stepping Stones, the salon accepts wig donations for local cancer patients.

