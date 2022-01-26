WAYNE — Due to the addition of more voting precincts in Wayne County after redistricting, more ballot scanners will be added to the fleet for the 2022 Primary Election set for May 10.
The additional ballot reader machines will cost a previously approved quote of $44,950 total for all added machines.
The purchase comes after Wayne County added additional voting precincts to follow redistricted areas in the county. The efforts were approved in December after the West Virginia Legislature mandated changes from the state level down.
Commissioners also received notice from the West Virginia Historic Preservation Office of the Department of Arts, Culture and History that $15,000 has been awarded to the county in continued efforts to update indexing of county records.
The Record Management Preservation Grant was awarded for the 2022-23 cycle to specifically aide in indexing additional county records. So far, with monies from prior grant cycles, Wayne County had digitalized deed records back to the early 1960s.
Records are scanned into an online system used for public access.
In other business:
A representative from the Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter gave an update on operations at the shelter. Recent efforts at the shelter have shifted to more no-kill efforts, a change from the past in which over-population led to euthanizing many animals. Commission will allocate county funds during budget finalization in March.
Crum Public Service District met with commissioners to discuss further reimbursement for projects associated with problems caused post-flooding last year during the ice storm aftermath as well as soft costs associated with other projects in the area.
Town of Wayne Mayor Danny Grace discussed an engineering study conducted to increase water services in the East Lynn and connecting to Genoa in the future. According to the study, town resources are enough to make the projects feasible with the addition of some equipment.
The Wayne County Commission will only meet two times during the month of February, including Thursday, Feb. 3 at 3 p.m. and Monday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.