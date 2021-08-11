The 2021 Wayne County Fair wrapped up Saturday by revisiting the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s with a performance featuring YesterYear Rock and Roll Oldies.
YesterYear performed Saturday night after a week of showcases, rides, a variety of performances and a livestock show took place each night as part of the annual fair event.
The performances throughout the week were in memory of Ed and Kim Layman, active members in the community who assisted with the fair. The performances each night were labelled as part of the Ed Layman Memorial (ELM) Musical Festival.
This year’s livestock show and sale included having four roaster rabbits sell for record prices.
Joel Patton was announced grand champion for his rabbit sold for $3,000. Duke Parsley’s rabbit sold for $1,500, landing him the reserve champion title. Elijah and Josie Parsley both sold their rabbits for $1,000 each, giving them third and fourth place respectively.
Assistant Director for the Wayne County WVU Extension Service office Julie Tritz said in previous years, the most a rabbit has been purchased for during the Wayne County Fair was probably $500, so this year’s winners saw a significant increase.
Patton and Duke Parsley also received a $175 reward each for excellent showmanship and knowledge of their animals. Elijah Parsley received $100 for showmanship and Josie Parsley received $50.
Tritz said this year had 158 open exhibits, such as quilts and canned goods, and 170 4-H projects on display. Of the 4-H projects, 63 received scores above 90 out of 100 and are eligible to participate in the West Virginia State Fair.