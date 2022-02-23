The Ceredo-Kenova and Wayne Libraries have expanded each center’s personal finance collection following receipt of a grant from the FINRA Investor Education Foundation.
The materials purchased through the grant offer both adult and juvenile titles with financial information on a variety of topics. The books will be available to be loaned at all three of the Wayne County Library branches which are Ceredo-Kenova, Wayne and Fort Gay.
The additional tools and resources will help ensure that residents have the information they need when making critical money decisions as they repair, rebuild, and recover.
Library Director Mark Esslinger said the books cover a range of topics including personal finance, scholarships, investing and cryptocurrency.
Filing claims, accessing government resources, managing lump-sum payments from insurance companies, and meeting immediate expenses when income might be disrupted — these are just a few of the money challenges that residents in disaster areas must navigate.
FINRA Foundation President Gerri Walsh said the expanded personal finance collections at the C-K and Wayne Libraries are made possible by a $5,000 grant.
For more than 15 years, the FINRA Foundation has provided funding, staff training, and programs to build the capacity of public libraries to address the financial education needs of people nationwide.
Much of this has been accomplished in partnership with the American Library Association through a program known as Smart Investing @ Your Library.
It is estimated that consumer financial fraud costs Americans more than $50 billion a year, according to FINRA Foundation research.
Financial fraud is especially prevalent following major natural disasters.
Since it was established in 2005, the National Center for Disaster Fraud, which is part of the U.S. Department of Justice, has logged more than 100,000 disaster-related complaints from all 50 states. Financial fraud makes tough times all the more difficult for people recovering from the trauma inflicted by disasters.
The FINRA Foundation has issued an alert with practical guidance to help residents protect themselves from fraudulent schemes. (www.saveandinvest.org/disaster-fraud-wv)
“Financial fraud can be one of the biggest potholes along that road,” Walsh said. “Wayne County Libraries have information to help people avoid the financial potholes and bring the route to recovery into sharper focus.”
The FINRA Foundation supports innovative research and educational projects that give Americans the knowledge, skills, and tools to make sound financial decisions throughout life. For more information about FINRA Foundation initiatives, visit finrafoundation.org.