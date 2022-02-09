WAYNE — Officials in Wayne County are pushing for residents to utilize disposal services to cut down on the large amount of littering in the area.
Wayne County Commissioner Jeff Maddox said it is important for people to remember that littering is illegal and that there are services that can help to recycle and dispose of materials.
During the latest commission meeting, the Wayne County Solid Waste Authority reported yearly totals and announced continuing efforts to clean up the county.
According to Director Ginny Jackson, the disposal service helped to rid Wayne County of approximately 39.2 tons of cardboard and paper for recycling with 15.1s ton of that being collected during the calendar year 2021.
In addition to those materials, the authority was able to collect and recycle 1.3 tons of tin and aluminum and 1,340 tires from illegal dump sites and monthly tire collection services.
The cardboard materials were hauled to Wayne and disposed of by the Jackson County Solid Waste Authority, which was utilized as a partnership in 2021 to help clear out bales of old cardboard that had been stored in the Wayne building, according to Jackson.
The total hauled accounted for nearly 75,000 pounds of material, with the cost profit depending on market values, according to Jackson. She said a percentage of the profit made from the materials disposed of by Jackson County for Wayne County would be reimbursed to Wayne County by Jackson County directly.
The Wayne department expects to continue that partnership with Jackson County through this year as well.
Cardboard and paper are collected on site and stored in large Gaylord boxes, which are heavy duty. The authority works to separate paper such as newspapers and what is classified as white paper.
Funding from the West Virginia REAP grant will go toward funding cardboard transport as well as everyday operations of the organization.
The funds are available to any county, municipality, the public or private entity in West Virginia that is interested in planning and implementing recycling programs, related public educational programs or need assistance in recycling market efforts.
The West Virginia Legislature made it possible to offer this program through a $1 fee imposed on every ton of solid waste disposed of at state landfills. Rules governing the program are under State Rule 33CSR10.
The amount of funding varies. The maximum amount of funding available for a public entity is $150,000, with $75,000 being the maximum for a private entity. Applications are due in the office by 5 p.m. on the first business day of July. The grant cycle runs annually from January to February of the following year. The recycling grant application can be found in the table below.
Litter prevention has taken a front seat in Wayne County with the Solid Waste Authority utilizing the state grants created for funding illegal dump site cleanups and the Wayne County Commission hiring a litter control officer to help with unsightly trash in the area.
Wayne County also recently purchased litter control signs to hang in areas throughout the region to remind residents that littering and dumping are illegal.
During the last calendar year, the waste authority used state funding to dispose of 19.92 tons of materials from 46 illegal dump sites in the county.
“We do love to hear from you and hope to continue to see success with the Solid Waste Authority and other entities in Wayne working to clean things up,” Commission President Kenneth Adkins said.
The Wayne County Solid Waste Authority is open Tuesday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The facility accepts all cardboard and paper products, such as large boxes and cereal boxes; any aluminum including but not limited to soft drink cans and any kind of metal. Metal disposal can range from scrap to appliances.
Once a month, the facility also hosts a tire collection day. The hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the first Monday of each month. Requirements include West Virginia and Wayne County identification, no rims and a maximum of 10 tires per household annually. Televisions are not accepted.