WAYNE — Instructional reading levels were examined during the Wayne County Board of Education meeting Jan. 11, and while the percentage of students reading on grade level appear low, Wayne County students are mirroring national averages.
Tonji Bowen, coordinator of curriculum and intervention with Wayne County schools, told the board staff recently assessed the most recent STAR reading tests from students in grades 3-8 throughout Wayne County. The percentage of students who are reading at or above their grade level vary between 40-65%.
Roughly 41% of the county’s third graders are reading on or above their grade, and Bowen said these numbers are similar to what counties across the country are seeing.
“Even though I know we see some dips in these scores, at the same time, when we look at those students who have been most impacted, the students who have had the most interruptions to instruction and to the traditional classroom setting due to, primarily due to COVID of course, those numbers are encouraging,” Bowen said.
Alexander said the information from all grades will be “invaluable” and can be used to determine interventionists programs which are showing higher success rates.
In other business:
Students from East Lynn Elementary, Genoa Elementary, Lavalette Elementary, Wayne Elementary, Wayne Middle and Wayne High schools were recognized for their academic achievements during 2020-21 school year state tests.
Student enrollment for the 2021-22 school year dropped about 115 students through the county, which could result in the county losing as much as $1.2 million in state funding for the 2022-23 school year.
Wayne County schools collectively had less than 10 positive COVID-19 cases when the second semester began, but more than 80 cases were confirmed just a few days after the semester started. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, the Wayne County schools website listed 109 active COVID cases. The board is also reviewing updated CDC quarantine guidelines to determine if school guidelines will change in any way.
The next regularly scheduled board meeting is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 25 at Tolsia High School.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.