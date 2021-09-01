HUNTINGTON — According to a criminal complaint, a car chase led to the shooting of four people Friday, two of whom died, along Oney Avenue in Huntington.
David Lee Ross Jr., 34, of Huntington, was booked in Western Regional Jail at 4:30 a.m. Saturday after being charged by Huntington Police with two counts of murder following the incident.
According to the criminal complaint, officers who arrived at the scene Friday night found a damaged silver Ford Fusion at the intersection of Park Street and Oney Avenue, where Dusti Davis and a juvenile were found shot. Davis died at the scene, and the juvenile died shortly after at the hospital.
Cabell County Schools Communications Director Jedd Flowers said Monday the young victim was not a student of the school district. No other information on the juvenile’s identity has been released.
Police found Ross and his black motorcycle in the 300 block of Davis Street on Friday, as well as discharged cartridge casings.
During a recorded statement with police, Ross said he followed the Ford Fusion up St. Louis Avenue onto Davis Street while riding his motorcycle and honking his horn at the car. The vehicle stopped on Davis Street, and when Ross pulled up beside it, he said an occupant shot at him, so he told police he pulled out his own gun and shot multiple times toward the car and its occupants.
As the Ford Fusion drove away toward Oney Avenue, it struck another vehicle on Davis Street.
Police believe two others were shot during the incident, as well.
While officers were processing the scene, a man approached them and said he had been shot. Soon after, a fourth shooting victim — a second juvenile — was reported in the 900 block of 27th Street, according to police. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Lt. Phil Watkins said Monday the surviving victims’ status remains unchanged, but they are expected to survive.
Details of how those two victims were shot were not disclosed in the court filings.
“We filed the complaints based off a couple of sources of information. We are going to hold off before releasing anything else,” he said.
Ross remains in custody at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
