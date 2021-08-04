WAYNE — Supreme Court Chief Justice Evan Jenkins visited court employees in Wayne County on last week to say thank you for dedicated service to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Supreme Court is very grateful to all the West Virginia judicial employees who worked so hard throughout the pandemic to fulfill our Constitutional mandate that the courts be open to all. A victim of domestic violence or a child being abused, for example, needed access to the courts, and our dedicated judicial employees were there to help. It was only through their outstanding service that we were able to keep courts operating, even in the face of an unprecedented national emergency,” Jenkins said.
He presented a Certificate of Appreciation to employees from the Justices of the Supreme Court.
— Wayne County News