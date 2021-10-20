WAYNE — Wayne County reported 141 active cases as of Oct. 19, making it the lowest number of active cases for the county since. Aug. 11.
With the decreasing number of active cases, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported Wayne County to be in the orange on the COVID-19 metrics map.
11 new COVID-19 deaths were reported for West Virginia, with one being from Wayne County, a 54-year old female.
“It is with great sadness that we announce more lives lost to this pandemic and extend our sympathies to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “COVID vaccines are still widely available as well as boosters to those eligible.”
COVID-19 vaccines are available at the Wayne County Health Department and Walgreens for anyone 12 and older. Booster shots are available for individuals who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and have underlying health conditions, are over 65 or live or work in populated environments.
An advisory committee for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will discuss booster shots for individuals who received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines Thursday, and are expected to release their recommendations by week’s end.
The Wayne county Board of Education released an updated format on the Wayne County schools website to report COVID-19 cases as of Monday, Oct. 11.
The tracker indicated when students test positive for coronavirus, when they report the positive test and how many active cases are at each school.
According to the tracker, there are currently 23 active cases throughout the county.
The number of current active cases by county are as follows: Barbour (85), Berkeley (599), Boone (121), Braxton (60), Brooke (56), Cabell (355), Calhoun (42), Clay (44), Doddridge (32), Fayette (222), Gilmer (26), Grant (70), Greenbrier (135), Hampshire (92), Hancock (138), Hardy (72), Harrison (538), Jackson (153), Jefferson (170), Kanawha (836), Lewis (84), Lincoln (107), Logan (127), Marion (401), Marshall (123), Mason (91), McDowell (97), Mercer (250), Mineral (159), Mingo (135), Monongalia (458), Monroe (49), Morgan (74), Nicholas (214), Ohio (147), Pendleton (17), Pleasants (29), Pocahontas (25), Preston (197), Putnam (291), Raleigh (343), Randolph (73), Ritchie (50), Roane (72), Summers (22), Taylor (73), Tucker (27), Tyler (24), Upshur (120), Wayne (141), Webster (50), Wetzel (67), Wirt (48), Wood (375), Wyoming (129).
More information about COVID-19 cases and vaccines can be found on the DHHR website.