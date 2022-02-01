EDITORS NOTE: An article titled “Wayne County Schools account for nearly half of active COVID-19 cases” which ran in the Jan. 26 edition of the Wayne County News was erroneous due to the Wayne County Health Department and Wayne County schools reporting active cases based on a different timeline.
WAYNE — Wayne County is seeing dropping numbers of COVID-19 cases with 200 less active cases compared to the same time last week.
As of 10 a.m. Feb. 1, Wayne County has 255 active COVID-19 cases, compared to 473 from Jan. 25.
No deaths were reported for Wayne County, but five deaths were reported in Kanawha County and one in Cabell County.
“The loss of additional lives is painful to report,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Together, we can end transmission of this deadly virus by choosing to be vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.”
Wayne County schools currently have 45 active cases based on a five-day period.
Individuals ages five and older are encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
People who test positive for COVID-19 are recommended to quarantine for five days and to continue to wear a mask for five days after quarantine.
Individuals who are exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are fully vaccinated, which includes the recommended booster vaccine, are not required to quarantine unless they start experiencing symptoms.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 12,843 active cases Feb. 1 and a total of 5,778 deaths.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.