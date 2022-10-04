Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Charleston, WV — The PAAC COVID-19 Surge Testing team will host a free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

The clinic will take place at Wayne Community Center, located at 11580 RT 152 in Wayne. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come, first serve basis from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

