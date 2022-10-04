COVID-19 clinic set for Friday in Wayne Wayne County News Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Oct 4, 2022 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Charleston, WV — The PAAC COVID-19 Surge Testing team will host a free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.The clinic will take place at Wayne Community Center, located at 11580 RT 152 in Wayne. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come, first serve basis from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.No appointment is necessary.Free COVID-19 tests, vaccinations, and booster shots are available to everyone in the community.Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.No insurance is required. Rapid COVID-19 testing is also available.For more information visit www.paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC COVID-19 Surge Team on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @PAAC.Surge for updates. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Follow Nikki Dotson Merritt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice: No foul play suspected in Wayne County deathTwo arrested in Wayne County over weekendLux Beauty Bar WV offers one-stop shop for all things beautyTug Valley spoils Tolsia homecomingWayne tops Lincoln CountyWayne County Commission candidate: Matt Stanley (D)No. 2 Spring Valley defeats South Charleston 17-0Huntington firefighters to 'Fill the Boot' for muscular dystrophyMarshall to collect $1.25 million from 2023 non-conference football gameTimberwolves shut down Warriors 24-0 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Charles Donald Ward Charlene Napier Murphy "Tony" Frasher Jackie Leon Dickerson Philip Austin Stephens Kesha McCoy Diann Frasher Tammy Carter Kesha McCoy Diann Frasher