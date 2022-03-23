Wayne County remains in single digits of positive COVID-19 cases, with only seven active cases as of Monday, March 21, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources website.
The Wayne County Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing and vaccines, but appointments are recommended for Pfizer, Moderna and booster shots.
Those wishing to make an appointment can call the health department at 304-272-6761.
There are currently only three active cases in Wayne County schools as of noon Tuesday according to the Board of Education website, and a case is considered active for five days after an individual tests positive.
46.5% of Wayne County’s population has been fully vaccinated, and 19% have received booster shots.
Individuals aged five and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
West Virginia has 508 active cases as of Monday, March 21. 52.4% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, and 22.7% has received a booster shot.
“Protecting the health and well-being of every West Virginian is our ultimate goal,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary, in a news release Tuesday. “We must support our friends and neighbors to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by practicing safety measures such as vaccination and boosters.”
CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (25), Boone (4), Braxton (14), Brooke (2), Cabell (33), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Doddridge (2), Fayette (4), Gilmer (0), Grant (5), Greenbrier (25), Hampshire (5), Hancock (5), Hardy (0), Harrison (17), Jackson (5), Jefferson (11), Kanawha (30), Lewis (3), Lincoln (8), Logan (7), Marion (20), Marshall (7), Mason (5), McDowell (19), Mercer (36), Mineral (4), Mingo (7), Monongalia (28), Monroe (2), Morgan (5), Nicholas (9), Ohio (7), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (0), Pocahontas (1), Preston (13), Putnam (12), Raleigh (23), Randolph (1), Ritchie (4), Roane (3), Summers (8), Taylor (9), Tucker (6), Tyler (0), Upshur (10), Wayne (7), Webster (8), Wetzel (6), Wirt (0), Wood (25), Wyoming (8).
