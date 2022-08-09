Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A 69-year-old male from Wayne County was among four deaths reported in West Virginia Tuesday attributed to COVID-19.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported as of Tuesday, Aug. 9, there are currently 3,066 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

