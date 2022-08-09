Covid death reported in Wayne County Wayne County News Aug 9, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HUNTINGTON — A 69-year-old male from Wayne County was among four deaths reported in West Virginia Tuesday attributed to COVID-19.The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported as of Tuesday, Aug. 9, there are currently 3,066 active COVID-19 cases statewide.There have been four deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,192 deaths attributed to COVID-19.DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old male from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Cabell County, a 78-year old female from Mercer County and the death from Wayne.“COVID-19 has hurt far too many West Virginia families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge all to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot as soon as possible.”Active cases per county are: Barbour (14), Berkeley (193), Boone (56), Braxton (18), Brooke (29), Cabell (150), Calhoun (4), Clay (13), Doddridge (4), Fayette (67), Gilmer (11), Grant (24), Greenbrier (79), Hampshire (39), Hancock (34), Hardy (58), Harrison (124), Jackson (25), Jefferson (61), Kanawha (238), Lewis (19), Lincoln (29), Logan (88), Marion (88), Marshall (68), Mason (65), McDowell (56), Mercer (171), Mineral (35), Mingo (43), Monongalia (126), Monroe (30), Morgan (19), Nicholas (47), Ohio (64), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (9), Pocahontas (12), Preston (35), Putnam (101), Raleigh (180), Randolph (36), Ritchie (20), Roane (24), Summers (28), Taylor (17), Tucker (12), Tyler (12), Upshur (39), Wayne (40), Webster (9), Wetzel (26), Wirt (9), Wood (206) and Wyoming (58). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGabby's 152 Tortilla Street opens in LavaletteJuvenile in custody following domestic shootingWayne County Fair begins Thursday at Camden ParkHobert M. Sr. HundleyNorman Mansfield LucasPhyllis Louise BlankenshipWVU's path to the ACCHigh school football practice begins in Wayne CountyRobert Chapman ChiarenzelliHD Media Editorial: Instead of redemption, Derrick Evans sees martyrdom Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Timothy Gary James Joel Preston Thacker Phyllis Louise Blankenship Robert Chapman Chiarenzelli Lula Faye Glass Hobert M. Sr. Hundley Norman Mansfield Lucas Elmo Cantrell Glenda Runyon Phyllis Louise Blankenship