WAYNE — With 113 cases of COVID-19 reported in the Wayne County schools district from Sept. 6-13, it is likely after the long weekend those numbers will continue to spike this week.
According to the Wayne County schools COVID-19 tracker, 21 of the cases were positively identified on Sept. 13, with 10 from Spring Valley High School.
Superintendent Todd Alexander said with possible travel during the Labor Day weekend, there could be a rise in cases over the next week.
“We certainly are always concerned about outside spread,” he said. “With the long weekend, with games and with anything really there are many opportunities that students could get COVID. We are expecting a slight increase here over the next week or so.”
Ceredo-Kenova Middle School transitioned to virtual learning Sept. 7 following a series of COVID-19 cases and is set to return to in-person instruction Sept. 20.
Though SVHS documented 10 positive cases in one day, Alexander said the administration look at school population and not just the number of positive cases when determining if schools or classrooms should be moved to virtual learning temporarily.
Alexander said the school also looks at contact tracing to determine if the students or staff are likely spreading the virus in school or if it is more likely they contracted COVID-19 outside of school.
Dunlow Elementary School is the only school with no reported cases since the school year began, and Alexander said that is likely due to the low population.
With COVID-19 cases rising, some parents are choosing to transition their children to remote learning.
Fort Gay PreK-8 Principal Sherri Brewer went live on Facebook to remind parents that students who do not meet grade requirements for the 6-week grading period will be required to transition back to in-person instruction.
The first grading period ends Sept. 27, and virtual students are required to have at least a 2.0 GPA or maintain a 60% or higher in virtual classes while attending 90% of live sessions.
