LAVALETTE — Creekside Golf Course and Restaurant kicked off its annual toy drive Saturday, Nov. 27, but those wanting to give gifts to Wayne County students can donate new items until Dec. 15.
Sherry Webb, event coordinator at Creekside, said giving back to students is a wonderful way to spend the holidays, whether people choose to donate toys for children or cash to be given to Wayne County schools.
“It’s a special time of year to be able to help families out,” Webb said. “The cash will be given to the schools to purchase whatever they need help with. A lot of people bring toys; however, kids need gloves, scarves, socks, underwear and so many other things.”
Webb said this is the fourth year Creekside Golf has hosted the toy drive, and she is happy to see it grow more each year. Though COVID-19 caused a decrease in donations during the 2020 holiday season, Webb said Creekside had collected about $1,500 as of Dec. 1, in addition to toys, which is about double the amount that has been raised during the event in previous years.
People can still donate cash or items to Creekside Golf and Restaurant, located at 400 Royal Birkdale Drive in Lavalette, until Wednesday, Dec. 15. Webb said after Dec. 15, she will coordinate with Wayne County schools to distribute toys and the cash donations.
Helping people out is a big part of the community, Webb said, and she is grateful for all those who have already donated or plan to donate this year.
“We just wanted to give back to the kids in our community, we’re all Wayne County people and we love our kids,” she said. “Anything anyone can give is always appreciated.”
Webb said she hopes people considering contributing know that Creekside Golf does not keep any of the donations, and everything goes right back to Wayne County children.
Webb also thanked sponsors who helped support the event, specifically Creekside Golf and Restaurant, Kenny Queen Hardware, Pioneer Auto Sales, Bob Smith Excavating and Tri-State Fencing.
