DUNLOW – The Dunlow Fire Department and American Electric Power are on the scene of a forest fire located on Lost Creek and spreading in the southern end of the county.
Wayne 911 Dispatcher confirmed a call came in around 7 p.m. reporting the fire and crews are still on the scene.
Residents have also reported fire in areas of Mill Creek, Grassy and Hampton Ridge.
No other information is available at this time.
The National Weather Service in Charleston warned that very dry conditions would create an enhanced risk for wildfires Wednesday, with a "red flag" warning being in effect much of the day.
The warning comes amid low humidity and gusty winds.
Affected areas include Wayne, Cabell, Mason, Lincoln, Putnam, Mingo, Logan and Boone counties in West Virginia. Also affected are Lawrence, Gallia, Meigs and Jackson counties in Ohio and Boyd, Greenup, Carter and Lawrence counties in Kentucky.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either currently occurring or will be occurring shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior, according to the National Weather Service.
Following Wednesday’s warning, the National Weather Service says periods of moderate to heavy rain will develop across the area late Thursday night and Friday.
The fire in Dunlow Wednesday comes after crews were barely able to extinguish a large scale fire in Lavalette.
That fire is being investigated as arson after multiple fire departments spent the weekend and much of Monday battling the brush fire.
The fire began in Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department’s response district, with the dispatchers confirming the call came in around 11 a.m. Saturday morning.
Along with Lavalette VFD, Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department and the West Virginia Forestry Department were on site helping to extinguish the fire.
It is estimated by officials that close to 500 acres of land will be destroyed from the blaze, but no structures were known to be involved.