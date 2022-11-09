Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

DUNLOW – The Dunlow Fire Department and American Electric Power are on the scene of a forest fire located on Lost Creek and spreading in the southern end of the county.

Wayne 911 Dispatcher confirmed a call came in around 7 p.m. reporting the fire and crews are still on the scene.

