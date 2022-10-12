Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Motorists pass through the intersection 8th Street and 4th Avenue during a Cruise Avenue event on Sept. 4 in downtown Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Following a successful Labor Day weekend gathering, Cruise Avenue will return in 2023.

During the Monday, Sept. 12, Huntington City Council meeting, Mayor Steve Williams said events will be planned for the Sunday nights before Memorial Day and Labor Day as well as potentially July 3.

