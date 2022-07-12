CRUM – The Energy Express Summer program at Crum Prek-8 is still accepting participants for the remainder of the summer.
Though the free program began last month, you can still sign your child up to participate anytime.
Highlights of Energy Express include reading, writing, art and drama activities for those whom attend. Participants are also supplied with two free meals a day including breakfast and lunch.
Guest readers are also attending to read to attending children.
Here is a look at what the summer program has been up to so far.
Fun Activities: Crum has done a lot of fun and exciting things already this summer. Students learned how to make flavored water with different fruits and also created exploding chalk and made slime. Some of the "celebrity readers," so far have been two DNR officers and Lisa Bell.
Volunteering: Program coordinators accept and train volunteers who are willing and wanting to help their community out. Volunteers under the age of 18 also receive two free meals a day, and gain community service hours. Any age from students going into 9th grade all the way into adulthood are welcome to volunteer.
Future plans: If you think the program is finished, just wait, it's just getting started. There are more special activities planned for the rest of the summer. Organizers say you don’t want to miss it. The program runs until July 29.
Parents can drop off students by 9 a.m. or bus transportation is available.
If you have any further questions or concerns about the program please contact organizers at Crum PreK-8 at 304-393-3200 or stop into the office anytime from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday-Friday.