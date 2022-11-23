Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

CRUM — Taking a look into the past, Crum K-8 students spent Nov. 16 learning all about local history with Appalachian Heritage Day.

Third grade teacher Courtney Harvey said Crum K-8 students spent the day learning about quilting, making stick dolls, hearing ghost stories and more as a away to learn appreciation of how their parents and grandparents may have grown up.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

