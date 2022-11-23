CRUM — Taking a look into the past, Crum K-8 students spent Nov. 16 learning all about local history with Appalachian Heritage Day.
Third grade teacher Courtney Harvey said Crum K-8 students spent the day learning about quilting, making stick dolls, hearing ghost stories and more as a away to learn appreciation of how their parents and grandparents may have grown up.
“This is just to kind of give the kids an idea of how things were in the past and to keep that alive for them so they know where they came from, what the changes have been from then to now and just so they can appreciate and love where they’re from,” she said.
Appalachian Heritage Day has been around for a few years, Harvey said, but it is her first year organizing the activities. Students had a variety of hands-on activities, while middle school students were able to participate through dressing up and teaching the elementary students line dancing.
Harvey said she thinks it is important for students to learn about local history because in a time where technology is used often, they may not realize struggles of their ancestors.
“I think it’s important because kids today, they’re raised in a technology-based world, everything is electronic,” she said. “And they should know where we came from and the hardships and struggles that we had to go through for us to be able to get to where we are today.”
Students said they enjoyed the different activities, and Harvey said the crowd favorite seemed to be making their own butter. Harvey said while younger students got tired of shaking the whipping cream, they enjoyed seeing the transformation in front of their eyes.
Fifth graders Bailey Thompson and Haylee Dearnel said they most enjoyed making the butter because not only could they see the change, but it also tasted good.
The pair said they liked learning about what life may have been like when their grandparents were young, and they learned a lot throughout the day.
When asked why she thought Appalachian Heritage Day is important for students, Thompson said it is because how people live changes overtime.
“History changes so heritage changes and Appalachian Heritage Day shows those changes from what we do now and what people did before,” she said.
Harvey said as the years go by, she hopes to expand the activities for Appalachian Heritage Day and wants to invite more community members into the school to present to students.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.