WAYNE — The Wayne County Day Report Center is implementing a new program which is meant to help lower incarceration rates in the county.
Justin Lockwood, regional director for the Day Report Center in Wayne, gave The Wayne County Commission a memorandum of understanding regarding the indigency program, expected to begin soon.
The program would allow for qualified individuals to remain on house arrest instead of being incarcerated and would be a cheaper alternative that would allow for less crowding in jails.
Lockwood reminded the commissioners that the Day Report Center would not be in charge of deciding who would be deemed indigent, but it would up to the court system and attorneys to discuss financial statuses with individuals who wish to participate in the program.
The indigency program would also be cheaper as it costs about $50 a day for people to remain incarcerated in cells, but the program would only cost about $9 a day.
Commissioner Jeff Maddox said people who have been incarcerated for violent crimes would not be eligible for the program, but it has not been outlined specifically what non-violent crimes would be eligible.
Lockwood also told commissioners that there is an open lecture space in the Day Report Center building and is working with Mountwest Community and Technical College to create a new TASC program and assist community members.
TASC, or the Test Assessing Secondary Completion, is the new form of GED that would be equal to a high school diploma.
Other business
- Commissioners recently reviewed applications for a new litter control officer, which administrative secretary Jim Boggs said is expected to be hired within the next couple weeks so they can start at the beginning of the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
- 911 coordinator BJ Willis told commissioners that the Federal Emergency Management Agency is still taking applications for assistance following the federal disaster declaration for the ice storms and flooding that took place in February and March.