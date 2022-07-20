Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Looking at the big mess that was supposed to be his new deck, Barry was upset.

The contractor had been a good salesman but not a good carpenter. Barry could sue that company, but he knew it would be difficult. Many fly-by-night contractors are judgment-proof and hard to find.

Deb Miller, JD, is a volunteer with WV Senior Legal Aid.

Recommended for you