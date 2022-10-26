Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Many shrug their shoulders about estate planning. They feel they don’t have an estate because they aren’t wealthy. They also think probate, whatever that is, sounds too complex.

An estate consists of all the property (real estate, personal property, financial accounts, etc.) owned on the day a person dies. Whether such property is worth $10 billion or $10, it is still an estate.

Deb Miller, JD, is a volunteer with WV Senior Legal Aid.

