Looking for ways to avoid being financially exploited? In today’s world, an ounce of prevention is worth its weight in gold.

Just about anyone with more than a penny to their name can become the target of those who would happily rip you off. Financial exploitation is happening every minute of every day.

Deb Miller, JD, is a volunteer with West Virginia Senior Legal Aid.

