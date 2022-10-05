Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Tony could see that it was just a matter of time now. His son and daughter-in-law were arguing almost nonstop over money, the kids, the weather and many other things. Divorce was coming.

He was very concerned about his three grandchildren. What was going to happen to them? Would Tony still be able to see them as much as he did now?

Deb Miller, JD, is a volunteer with WV Senior Legal Aid.

