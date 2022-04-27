HUNTINGTON — Students at Marshall University got a chance this semester to embrace Appalachian literature, while also making sure a Huntington writer will not be forgotten again.
Michael Martin and Krys Smith, sophomores at Marshall, said they signed up for professor Stefan Schoberlein’s Appalachian literature class this spring expecting to read books and take quizzes, but the professor had other plans in mind after he heard of writer Tom Kromer on NPR.
He didn’t realize the Huntington native was buried in the very cemetery he walks, often passing the grave of the man who would later impact his life. In trying to find more about Kromer, Schoberlein was disappointed to find he had essentially been forgotten.
The idea formed into an entire semester of students reading and examining Kromer’s writing, which resulted in the formation of an archive — located at kromerarchive.org — to tell his story using writings, podcasting, an audiobook, a driving tour and more with the goal of resurrecting his name.
Who was Tom Kromer?
Tom Kromer was born in Huntington in 1906 and is the author of the book “Waiting for Nothing,” a semi-autobiographical novel focusing on vagrant life during the Great Depression. He died at age 62 in 1969 and is buried at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington.
He was the son of a Russian immigrant and attended Marshall’s journalism school from 1925-29, but he did not graduate. His novel came after five years riding trains and traveling the country. He also published short stories and other material.
Schoberlein said Kromer’s eye-opening book ends on a dour but impactful note. There was no lesson at the end, just Kromer thinking he would die in that lifestyle.
“But in a way I think it is one of the big assets of the book, right,” he said. “Because if you turn that into a simple bootstrapping lesson, you sort of take away some of the existential terror of that situation and he’s really good at that.”
Kromer ceased writing in the 1940s and became a recluse. After his wife’s death in 1958, he returned to Huntington, where he died about a decade later.
Martin said he has lived in Appalachia his entire life and Kromer taught him it is an identity he can be proud of. Smith said Kromer humanizes people who are often looked over by society, including homeless people, sex workers and those living in poverty. She added his commentary shows poverty is not a moral failing.
Many of Kromer’s ideals can be reflective of Huntington’s society even decades later, she said.
“So much of the struggling and the humanity that comes from our area is something that shouldn’t be ignored,” she said. “I think that’s the biggest thing that I took away from this class is just remember that everyone is absolutely human.”
Schoberlein said Kromer’s book was republished in 1968, a year before Kromer’s death, which sparked new reviews of the book. Many of those assumed he was already dead, which he said was tragic.
A simple prompt
Transcribing Kromer’s work is a project Schoberlein is working on. He said he loves the idea of research or work for students.
At the beginning of the semester, Schoberlein gave the students a handful of resources to help start them on their journey and asked them what they wanted to do with that. The students broke into small clusters and formed different work groups for each aspect of the project.
Schoberlein said faculty are given a huge freedom from the department to design classes, and a valid criticism would be that the class only read a single book, a couple of stories and watched the documentary.
“But I think to get the idea, you don’t need to have this encyclopedic knowledge,” he said. “This is an equally valid approach of really digging down into a single text, and maybe some of the history that that text engages with.”
The professor was worried about making such an experimental approach, but the students were on board from day one. He said maybe one or two students slacked off, but everyone else was dedicated.
Martin said he dove into the project head-on but was met with a lot of roadblocks. They tried getting a plaque put up, but that was $1,000. They went down several paths, he said, just to find what little information they could before the little bits of information grew together as one.
Another student researched genealogies and the Kromer family history to find answers. They found a nephew of his and interviewed him as a class, Smith said.
“There were some really cool rumors that we talked about. His family believed that he had ties to Russian spies, which was incredible,” she said. “It’s all just like, you know, hearsay, but still fun nonetheless.”
Schoberlein said the nephew said he hadn’t thought about his uncle in a long time and it was nice to reminisce.
Final project comes together
Smith said the groups put together a website for Kromer, a sleek black webpage design headed by Kromer’s signature. The site will include an annotated readers version that explains Appalachian slang used in his book. They also used the Clio history tour app to create a driving tour of places where Kromer lived, worked or spent his time around Huntington. The archive will also have some correspondence he made, as well as a podcast version of his book.
The podcast “Three Hots and a Podcast’’ is derived from the phrase “three hots and a flop,” meaning three hot meals in a place to sleep, a phrase used by Kromer. The podcast dives into discussions of Kromer, his book and how it affected them. Episodes are currently being released that take concepts from the books and Kromer’s life and form them into a discussion.
The idea of putting it all together in an archive came late in the game, but they thought it would be a good way to make sure his name lives on, Smith said.
A lasting impact
If forgotten by the world, Kromer will still forever live with the students who researched him. Smith said the class taught her a variety of skills she would never have learned. Smith said the Appalachian literature class turned into lessons on culture, history, sociology, politics and science.
Martin wonders what Kromer would think of the impact he’s made.
“He died a recluse. I truly, like, wonder, did he think he was a failure? He was just apathetic to the whole thing after a while,” he said. ”So I wonder what he would think of if he saw what we’ve made in response to his work.”
Schoberlein’s research will continue. The professor told his students he intends to keep up their work, but what that looks like was unclear as of earlier this month. He said the future depends on what he thinks needs to do for Kromer.
Meanwhile, Kromer will never again be forgotten thanks to the professor, the internet and the students’ dedication.
“This can take off in 10 years. Who knows,” Schoberlein said. “And even if just occasionally, somebody stumbled over it and reads it, that’s really cool.”