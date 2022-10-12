WAYNE — Deephole Cycle & ATV Repair gave children in Wayne County the chance to get behind the wheel and show off their racing skills Saturday in the shop’s first Power Wheels Race.
Owners KJ and Tori Mills said the main goal of the event was to get kids involved in something fun and different.
KJ said he had attended similar events in other locations and knew it was something he would like to bring to Wayne.
“We attended the one in Huntington and we thought it would be something fun the kids from around here would enjoy,” KJ said.
Attendance for the first event was high with over 10 competitors and several in the audience. Races were conducted in twos and threes with elimination rounds, winning and losing brackets and finally the grand finale in which the winners faced off.
“We had a lost more people than we expected,” Tori said. “It was 100 percent worth it and will be the first of many here in Wayne.”
Tori said in the future they would love to expand the race to more than just power wheels at some point, getting more people involved.
Winners were awarded trophies and a brand new power wheels vehicle was raffled and won by Paige Chapman.
The event was sponsored by SASSPRO in Huntington and LJ’s Lounge in Wayne as well as Pioneer Auto owners Junior and Lisa Ramey who provided the location for the race.