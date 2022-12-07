Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Despite coming up $10 million short in personal income tax collection, the State of West Virginia experienced a $112.7 million revenue surplus for November.

According to a report released by the Senate Finance Committee on Thursday, the state collected a total of $480,223,960 in revenue against the government’s estimated $367.555 million.

