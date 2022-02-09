HUNTINGTON — West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will provide two-day Mindfulness-Based Resilience Training to 200 frontline health workers and law enforcement personnel across the state this year.
The trainings will be in partnership with West Virginia University’s Office of Health Affairs, Marshall University and Mindful Badge trainers.
“We feel that these two target populations are in most need of resilience training to prevent burnout and increase resilience and compassion in their line of work,” Keith Zullig, principal investigator of Mindfulness-Based Resilience Training, said. “These folks are subjected to the usual job stress and the combined ongoing opioid epidemic and with COVID-19 and the pandemic response.”
Zullig said the trainings will include about seven lessons in the two-day sessions including topics centered on the science of occupational stress and trauma and allowing workers to share their thoughts to identify self-awareness and self-regulation. Workers who attend the trainings will also have access to a learning platform for a year.
“Some people like to know what mindfulness is and what it is not. I like to tell people that mindfulness isn’t simply about stress management or slowing down to take a break. It can’t be simplified. It requires training and purpose to do it, but the rewards can be very high in terms of someone’s functionality in the workplace,” Zullig said.
The goal is to target 200 workers through the trainings, training roughly 20 people at each of the 10 events.
Participants include foster care families, social workers, child protective services, personnel case managers and coordinators, emergency services personnel, behavioral health personnel and law enforcement personnel. The meals and materials used during the event will be free.
Ten trainings will be offered in six months, beginning Feb. 14-15 at the Cabell County 4-H Camp and ending June 23-24 at Morgantown Event Center.
Other trainings will be at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, Blue Ridge Community and Technical College in Martinsburg, John Paul XXIII Pastoral Center in Charleston, Wheeling University, WVUIT in Beckley, WVU Parkersburg and the state fairgrounds in Lewisburg.