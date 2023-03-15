Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Holstein, Jessica N

CHARLESTON — With COVID-19 Continuous Coverage for Medicaid and the West Virginia Children’s Health Insurance Program (WVCHIP) benefits ending in April 2023 due to the ending of the federal COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Medical Services is expanding efforts to reach members who have not responded to review or renew their enrollment.

Since the start of COVID-19, Medicaid and WVCHIP enrollment has increased by 30%, growing by 151,509 members from 504,760 in March 2020 to 656,269 in December 2022.

