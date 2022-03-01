WAYNE — Dining with Diabetes begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday March, 2, and any individuals living with diabetes or their caretakers are welcomed to join the virtual events focused on healthy living.
Dining with Diabetes is a series of classes teaching food safety with delicious recipes, proper exercising habits and general education about diabetes.
Julie Tritz, extension agent with the WVU Extension Services Office in Wayne County, said the program is beneficial because of how educational it is, and it’s free for participants.
“One of the wonderful things about it is it provides education,” Tritz said. “It provides education as well as good demonstrations on diabetic friendly recipes that those who participate in the class can use again to help control and manage their diabetes.”
The program is being offered at different times to accommodate people’s schedules, Tritz said. It will take place on Wednesdays each week from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. in April, July and October; from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. in May, August, and November; and from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. in March, June and September.
Individuals wanting to participate are required to register at https://tinyurl.com/bdd9r4c8 and should have a reliable electronic device with internet access. Individuals should also talk with their regular physicians before participating in the Dining with Diabetes program, Tritz said.
Tritz said the program is not limited only to those diagnosed with diabetes, but it is also open to family members, caretakers and support individuals who may have to help an individual with diabetes.
“You don’t have to be someone diagnosed with diabetes,” she said. “It can be family members, too, because we recognize that caregivers and family members may need to provide diabetic food, recipes and meals to those in their family who have diabetes.”
Though the program used to take place in person, Tritz said she appreciates the virtual setting because it is more accessible for participants across and outside of the county.
Tritz said she hopes to eventual return to in-person sessions, but the extended reach of the program is a silver lining during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With accessibility probably being her favorite part of the Dining with Diabetes program, Tritz said, she also loves that participants will have access to a variety of healthy and delicious recipes.
“I love that they are providing simple and healthy recipes and ideas that are tasty,” she said. “Sometimes for people it’s like, ‘I have to have really boring food if I’m diabetic,’ but there’s some really tasty recipes that the program has developed and identified over the course of all these years that have been a big hit with those that have participated in the program.”