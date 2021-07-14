WILLIAMSON — The second Dirt Days Festival will take place Thursday-Sunday, July 22-25, in downtown Williamson, according to a release from the Tug Valley Area CVB.
The festival aims to showcase some of the best side-by-side, ATV and dirt bike trails in North America, which are all part of the Hatfield McCoy Trail Systems. Williamson is connected to the Buffalo Mountain, Devil Anse and Rockhouse Systems — all of which are accessible from the communities of Delbarton, Matewan, Gilbert and Man.
Dirt Days 2021 will include direct access to more than 350 miles of trail riding.
Other highlights include:
- Vendors along 2nd Avenue in downtown from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, July 24.
- Mud Pit from 7:30-11 p.m. Friday, July 23, and 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 24.
- Dirt Drag Racing 7:30-11 p.m. Friday, July 23, and 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 24.
- Off-Road Vehicle “Cruise-In” from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, July 23, on 2nd Avenue.
- Parade at 5 p.m. Friday, July 23.
- Photo-Based Poker Run from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 24 beginning/ending in downtown.
- Inaugural Williamson Pepperoni Roll Festival/Competition from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday July 24, in downtown.
- Robert Eskridge & Southern Daze Live in Concert at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24 on 2nd Avenue.
- Fireworks Show at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24, over downtown.
“It is absolutely awesome to have Dirt Days returning to the streets and trails around Williamson,” said Tug Valley Area CVB Director Wes Wilson. “We certainly missed being able to host the event in 2020, but we’re already seeing registration numbers doubling what we witnessed in our inaugural year of 2019. So many people are embracing the trail-riding industry, and this event is one of the perfect moments to put the spotlight on a place we love and showcase all the many reasons folks should visit our area.”
Riders can pre-register ($50) at Eventbrite.com and will receive one mud pit wristband to gain motorized entry to the mud pit/dirt drag area, three $5 food vouchers, a T-shirt, a decal, a Hatfield McCoy Trail map, a full sponsorship list, an event map and items from event sponsors.
Online vendor and sponsorship applications can be found at visitcoalcountry.org/dirt-days.