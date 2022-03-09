CHARLESTON — A third round of Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) funds will be given to eligible students later this spring, but it won’t be as much as families might be used to.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will roll out benefits in April and apply them retroactively to the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.
Since 2020, P-EBT funding has resulted in more than $328 million in food assistance support for West Virginia children, and an estimated $82 million is expected as a part of the next round of benefits.
This projected amount is lower than the previous school year’s amount and is consistent with the predominantly in-person learning model used in 2021-22 by West Virginia schools.
Benefits are calculated using a three-tier system that references the number of days each month that an eligible student was unable to access school meals as a result of school closures or a student’s inability to attend due to COVID-19.
If a student missed one to five days, they will be issued $21.30 for that month; students who have missed between six and 15 days will be issued $71. If a student missed 16 days or more in a single month, they would be issued $127.80 for that month.
“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has provided uncertain times in our schools,” said Cabinet Secretary for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bill J. Crouch. “It is our hope that these payments will assist families in keeping children nourished and ready to learn.”
Families with eligible students can expect to receive a single issuance for the fall 2021 term and two additional payments for the spring 2022 term. Each student could have a different amount of funds loaded onto their P-EBT card.
Households will receive a letter from the DHHR about their student’s P-EBT benefit with important information.
Gov. Jim Justice announced the third round of the P-EBT benefits last Friday, following approval by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Feb. 18.
The program will continue to be administered through the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) and the West Virginia DHHR.
“I am once again grateful for an additional round of this extremely important funding,” Justice said. “Our children are our greatest treasure in West Virginia, and making sure our kids have enough to eat is absolutely the most important thing we can do. I commend our state agencies that have worked with these federal resources so our children have access to the meals they need.”
Students who received P-EBTs last school year will have new benefits loaded onto their existing cards, provided the student is still eligible for free or reduced-price school meals and has had in-person learning disrupted due to COVID-19. Newly eligible students will receive a special-issued card in the mail.