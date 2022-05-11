WAYNE — Just one vote separates the winner and loser in the West Virginia House of Delegates’ District 28 Republican race after Tuesday’s primary election results were tallied.
Candidate Mark Ross unofficially beat incumbent Josh Booth by one vote. The official results will come after canvassing, which is set to take place Monday, May 16, at 8 a.m. at the Wayne County Courthouse.
Ross said though he took the lead early, he knew it was going to be a close finish.
"Well, I'd rather be one vote ahead than one vote behind," Ross said. "We'll see if that stands come canvassing, but I am happy with how things went either way."
Wayne County Commission President Kenneth Adkins said this is a great example of the importance of canvassing after elections.
"We still have the possibility of provisional ballots coming in, and we as a commission will sit down and look at those come Monday," Adkins said.
When it comes to the race, Ross said he is proud of the campaign he ran.
"I am most proud of the conservative campaign I ran," he said. "I didn't spend a fortune getting here. I spent little to no money."
Incumbent Booth was at his son's baseball game during the release of primary results, but said when it comes to the night he was already winning.
"Spring Valley won tonight, and that's a win in my book," he said. "We knew there was low voter turnout for this election, so we weren't sure how that would affect the race."
Booth said he isn't giving up just yet — canvassing will tell the tale of the election.
"You know, I don't feel like it's over yet. We still have Monday to look forward to, and things could change — so I'm holding out on reacting until it really is over."
Though this would be Booth's first elected term if votes change in his favor, it would be his second time serving as a delegate.
Booth was appointed by Gov. Jim Justice in 2021 after the 2020 election winner, Derrick Evans, resigned concerning his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Though the appointment was challenged by local committee officials, the West Virginia Supreme Court lifted a stay on legislative action following oral arguments regarding filling the District 19 House of Delegates vacancy.
Ross is no stranger to the delegate seat representing Wayne County, having served in the past as well.
County Clerk Rennick Booth said this is a prime example of a "good election."
"This is the thing we like to see," Booth said. "It shows the true nature of an election."
No Democrats filed for the position.